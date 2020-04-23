Missouri State Parks Extends Temporary Closures Through May 3

Events, programming and group reservations also suspended

JEFFERSON CITY, Apr 17 –– Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the extension of the statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order, Missouri State Parks is extending temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor centers and extending the suspension of special events and programming through May 3. This suspension includes Missouri State Parks special events, including both on- and off-site programming, third party events, group reservations and guided tours.

Missouri State Park visitor centers, offices, campgrounds and lodging will remain closed through May 3. Most state parks and state historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of temporary closures at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety.

For the latest actions taken by Missouri State Parks in response to COVID-19, visit mostateparks.com/response. Missourians are encouraged to review information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as it relates to COVID-19.

The team is closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effect in Missouri. While safety, stewardship and service are all very important to Missouri State Parks, safety is the top priority.

Missouri State Parks is committed to the safety of park guests, volunteers and staff. If you have any questions regarding Missouri State Parks events or programs, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.