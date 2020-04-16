Missouri REALTORS® February 2020 Market Statistics Report

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of February.

In February, 4,711 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $918 million, and homes sold at a consistent pace in February, staying on the market for an average of 71 days. That’s two days additional when compared to February 2019. The median sales price for the month was $164,900. That is a 5.7 percent increase compared to February 2019.

Additionally, interest rates in February remained steady and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.47 percent in February; down from 3.62 percent in January 2020. By comparison, the interest rate in February of last year was 4.37 percent.

Visit Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.