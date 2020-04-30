Missouri National Guardsmen Prepared to Assist St. Louis with Dignified Transfer Care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At the request of the St. Louis County Coroner, Missouri National Guard members are supporting St. Louis County officials at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis.

The facility, which opened April 20, was built to provide additional capacity in the event of an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 straining capacity at the St. Louis County morgue. Guard members received supplemental training last week and will assist in two ways: dignified transportation of remains from area hospitals and morgues to the center, and care management when they arrive.

“We are honored to support this endeavor,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of the 70th Troop Command. “The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and has the capacity to handle this type of mission in the manner expected.”

The Missouri National Guard remains fully integrated with our state and local teammates to provide a coordinated response to COVID-19 challenges and continue working closely with the Governor, DPS, SEMA, DHSS, Missouri Health Net and others.