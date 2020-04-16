Missouri Governor Cancels Remainder of School Year

by Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

In-person school is done.

But remote learning will continue.

That’s the word that Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced last Thursday, April 9th. School buildings are to remain closed both to the public and to classroom instruction.

Meal preparation and delivery will also continue through the end of the normally-scheduled school year – which is May 15th, according to the current school calendar on Ava School’s website.

According to the school Facebook page, prom is also being postponed until a yet to be determined date.

Graduation plans are also yet to be announced.