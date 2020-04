Due to the recent order by Gov. Parson recommending everyone stay close to home and avoid groups of more than 10, organizers of the Missouri Association of General Baptists have decided to cancel the upcoming meeting.

Each church will be notified, and cancellation articles are being placed in the Douglas County Herald and the Ozark County Times.

A meeting may be held later in the year.

For information, please contact Brother Charlie Hannaford or Brother Doyle Turner.