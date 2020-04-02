MDC Offers Nature-Focused Online Learning Resources

Record flooding that some areas of the state experienced this spring has caused the Missouri Department of Conservation to adjust its trout stocking rates for 2017. However, anglers can still expect quality fishing experiences at all of the state's trout areas.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With so many Missourians stuck at home, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering teachers, parents, students, and others its free Discover Nature Schools (DNS) nature-based curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online.

Find DNS information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.

MDC also offers other nature-based learning resources at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/nature-based-resources-during-school-closures.

Find a variety of nature-based video segments from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/video-segments.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers tips on how to support student learning at home at dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/curr-c19-support-for-families.pdf. Go online for free MDC nature-based curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school.

Get more nature-based info from the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR