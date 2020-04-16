MDC Offers Grants to Assist with Tree Care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is taking applications for its annual cost-share grants to assist government entities and non-profit groups with the management, improvement, and conservation of trees and forests on public land. The Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grants can help communities fund tree inventories, removal or pruning of hazardous trees, tree planting, and the training of volunteers and city/county employees to best care for community forests.

“By accessing these cost share grants, Missouri communities can do more to plan and manage their trees,” said MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “TRIM grant recipients focus on keeping their neighborhood trees healthy and thriving, which translates to a whole host of social, economic, and environmental benefits for the community and the state.”

TRIM grants are administered by MDC in cooperation with the Missouri Community Forest Council. The program provides reimbursements of $1,000 to $10,000 to grant recipients to fund up to 60 percent of money needed for projects. Projects located in communities with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA designation are eligible for an additional 15 percent in matching funds.

TRIM grant applicants must submit a completed application by June 5. Applications must include details on project costs and funding sources, maps and drawings of the project site, and a narrative outlining the purpose and anticipated long-term impacts of the project. Proposals are assessed on a competitive basis for their value to the community, the ability to promote, improve and develop a community’s urban forest, and economic feasibility.

Get more information, including grant application forms, online at mdc.mo.gov/trim.

MDC also has a series of online application tutorials available at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zn4.