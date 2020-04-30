Margaret Rosseau Smallett News Douglas County Herald Correspondent

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Eight or nine years.

What inspired you to assume this task?

I enjoy hearing people say they look forward to reading my items.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Cooking and sewing.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

79 years.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1960.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Coconut cream pie, and wild mountain blackberry ice cream.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Probably my candies.