Looking Backward

25 Years Ago

The Ava High School art department is currently conducting its year-end art show at the Ava Art Gallery on East Washington Ave across the street from the Herald Office.

There are four categories of competition for this year’s Poke Salat Days Royalty Contest: Baby Girl and Baby Boy Poke, ages newborn to 2 years; and Little Miss and Little Master Poke, ages 3 – 5 years.

Honor Ava High School graduates of 1995 are Emily Alicia Gressman, valedictorian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gressman; and Shalana Dawn Fleetwood, salutatorian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Fleetwood. Robert Dean Gower, son of Lowell and Glenda Gower, Thornfield, has enlisted in the United States Army.

Brad Baxter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herb Baxter of Ava and a sophomore at MidAmerica Nazarene College, was chosen through auditions to participate in the Collegiate Quartet.

The Bryant-Flint Point Club met at the home of Lou Emma Lawson. The hostess showed pictures of her and Esther Deaver on the European trip they took in 1980.

OATS driver Macel Jefferson, of Ava, was presented with a 12-year Safe Driving Award.

Bud and Pat Daugherty had a good day fishing at Theodosia last Tuesday, so on Wednesday night we had a fish fry for Agnes Williams, Bertha and Dean Scherer, Doug and Karen Fredrick, Sirena and Dylan.

Bill Swofford scored a hole-in-one at the Ava Country Club golf course, No. 3 green. Playing with Swofford and witnessing the hole-in-one were Wayne Garrett, Jim Greene and Jess Cooper.

The Lucky Charms basketball team took fourth place in the Ozark Association AAU 11 & under girls basketball championship. Members of the Lucky Charms are Stephanie Beason, Jennifer Richards, Amber Johnson, Tara Hathcock, Gina Garrison, Jordan Wendler, Becky Lakey, LeeAnn Baechle, Sarah Evans, April Henderson and Jennifer Thompson.

The Plainview R-8 kindergarten class participated in a jump-a-thon for the American Heart Association. All students had up to 15 minutes to jump. Christopher Petro won the gold medal, jumping 648 jumps in 15 minutes. Second place was Dylan Hampton with 392 jumps in 15 minutes.

Marge Norman entertained the Ava Art Group with a covered dish salad luncheon in her home.

Paul Hart killed a 24-pound gobbler last week. The bird had four beards measuring 10, 8, 8, and 6 inches.

The appreciation pig roast given by Larry Hampton at the Theodosia was well attended. E.F. Gann does a real good job barbecuing.

50 Years Ago

Army Private First Class Gary W. Reser, son of Ray Reser, Ava, Mo., received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in action against hostile forces in Vietnam.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Irwin (Sharon Pettit), Rolla, announce the birth of a daughter, Susan Angela.

Dr Howard Curry of Ava was one of the 69 fortunate turkey hunters in Douglas County who bagged a turkey with a 10-inch beard and weighed 21/1/2.

The Ava High School saxophone quartet received a one rating at the state music contest. Members of the quartet are Alan Miles and James Lirley, alto saxophone; Allen Dye, tenor sax; and Richard McDonald, baritone saxophone.

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley, formerly of Ava, were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary at the home of their daughter in Springfield. Hostesses were their daughters, Mrs. Esther Dye, Mrs. Alice Owen, and Mrs. Opal Rippee.

T-Sgt. Chesley M. Deeds, son of Mrs. Bessie Deeds of Ava, completed 20 years of active duty ad has retired from the US. Air Force.

Hilde Haden, daughter of Mr. and Mr, Quentin Haden of Ava, is a recipient of a national merit scholarship.

John Klineline, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Klineline of Ava, will attend the 19th Annual National Convention of the Future Business Leaders of America.

Jo Etta Harnden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn E. Harnden, Ava, won an essay writing contest sponsored by White River Electric Cooperative. The topic of her essay was “Electric Cooperatives – The Product of People Power.”

The Census Bureau asks, “Were you counted in Census ‘70?”

Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Thomas of Overland Park, Kansas, purchased a 123-acre farm that included the site of the old Vera Cruz store that was in operation back in the late 1800’s.

Mr. and Mrs. Cloine Pettit entertained the Ava Pitch Club in their home. Several rounds of pitch were played with high honors going to Harlan House and Mrs. Clinton Maloney.

Bill Browns son, Robert, was in a car wreck north of Ava on highway 5. He got several bruises and a broken nose. The other fellow had several stitches in his head and his chest. Their car was badly damaged.

The Little Creek Quilting Club cut quilt blocks for Lee Davis.

Mrs. Cecil Creech and James A. Williams went to Fort Leonard Wood and brought Mrs. Williams home for 4 days. She has been in Fort Leonard Wood Hospital for five weeks and is slowly recovering from her broken shoulder, arm and ribs.

75 Years Ago

The annual Douglas County Singing Convention will be held at the Ava city park. Special numbers by individuals and quartets are invited, and singing classes are urged to get their special numbers ready for singing.

Approximately 800 pounds of clothing were collected in Ava in the clothing drive for the Allied nations.

Sergeant Daniel T. Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Bailey, has been awarded the Infantry combat medal.

All users of non-highway gasoline, who use ten gallons or more per month, must keep a purchase and delivery record of all gasoline obtained together with the name and date of delivery.

A bridal shower given in the home of Mr. and Mrs. B.N. Hall for Mr. and Mrs. Roy L. Davis was well attended.

Mr. and Mrs. Otto Davis and children returned from Garden City, Kansas where Mr. Davis has been employed in the oil fields.

Private First Class George T. Taylor, husband of Mrs. Frankie B. Taylor, Ava, is enrolled in a course in automobile electrical equipment given by the Mediterranean Theater Branch of Armed Forces Institute.

Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Hampton announce the birth of a son, Oden Eugene Jr., at their residence on Benton Avenue.

Sixty-three friends and relatives gathered recently at the home of Charles Gilbert in West Plains to celebrate the seventy-fifth birthday of Mrs. Linda Collins.

Mrs. A.C. Able of Squires was shopping and transacting business in Ava and was a luncheon guest in the home of Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Bowles.

Mrs. Ray Royce entertained a number of the teen age group at a birthday party in compliment to her daughter. Sammye Lee, who was celebrating her fourteenth anniversary.

Private Warren Robertson, husband of Mrs. Mildred Robertson and son of Mrs. Irma Robertson, both of Ava, and Louis Clinkingbeard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Clinkingbeard, who live west of the city, are in combat with U.S. Army forces in the Philippine Islands.

Ava Hardware Co. suggests the following items for Mothers Day: Dishes, Pyrex Ware, Mirrors, Water Sets, Novelty Vases and Glass Ware.

Mrs. Don Spurlock received word from her husband who is a staff sergeant in the 27th Infantry Division of the 10th Army, that he was with the invasion forces on Okinawa. With Sergeant Spurlock is another Ava boy, Private First Class Sammy Shipps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Shipps.

A road meeting was held at Flat Rock to make plans to repair the Williams Hollow road.

Mr. and Mrs. Redmond are taking their two-year-old baby to Kansas City for treatment of burns from a gasoline explosion about two weeks ago which resulted also in the burning of their house and contents. The older boy who was burned less seriously, is recovering.

James Thompson and Rev. J. W. Silvey, Barbara Sisney and Margaret Banta were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Banta.

Pearl Harris (formerly Pearl Chance) and Mr. Harris called on Mr. and Mrs. Dol Dobbins.

100 Years Ago

Marriage licenses were given to William H. Sexton and Maud Hancock, of Ava; William C. Nelson and Hattie Boyer, of Diggins; and Willie Brown and Dora Scott, of Bertha.

Of the Missourians who served in the war, both on this side and overseas, 11 of every 1000 were killed in action or died of wounds in Europe, according to the table of “battle deaths,” issued this week by the general staff at Washington.

The closing events of the last week of school are: Baccalaureate Sermon, Debate, School Play “When a Man’s Single,” and Commencement program.

A few reasons why you should have an account at the Bank of Ava: Your check book will draw the money out for you, while in the hands of a thief it is useless. When you pay bills by check you always have a receipt and never have that exasperating experience of paying a bill twice.

Mrs. I.S. Smith, Misses Thelma and Hazel and Clinton Smith spent Tuesday with Mrs. J.W. Stout near Larissa, it being Mrs. Stout’s birthday.

A petition is being circulated in the west end of the county asking the county court for a road up Prairie Creek.

There were a couple of dentists doing dental work at Dora two days this week.

Mrs. R.C. Lytle and son Burl left for Phoenix, Ariz., where Burl will attend an automobile school.

Vernon Holestine arrived from Columbia and will spend the summer vacation with home folks here. Vernon is taking a medical course at the University of Missouri.

H.L. Brown and family of Springfield motored to Ava on a visit to Mrs. Brown’s father, Dr. J.T. Hailey.

Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Sell accompanied Rev. Pease to Mt. Zion where Mr. Pease preached the baccalaureate sermon to the eights students who graduated from the Mt. Zion Holiness College.

Mr. and Mrs. Tim Garden are the proud parents of a fine baby girl, born last Monday.

Benj. Pearson went to Ava for a load of corn fertilizer.

Rev. W.E. Matthews of Liberal, pastor of the Methodist Church there, preached his Sunday’s sermon dressed in overalls.

Last week we sent out more than four hundred dollars worth of brooms. – Howard Hitchcock & Sons

Plans are nearing completion for the erection of a hydro-electric power plant on the Niangua river, twenty-eight miles north-east of Lebanon.

Mr. Russell and Mayme Stout spent Wednesday night with their grandparents near Sweden.

Advertise Candy: Men-Women, earn $30 weekly. Experience unnecessary. We start you in the candy business, at home, small room, or anywhere. Everything furnished. Grand opportunity. Candymaking House

125 Years Ago

A German electrician recently hived a swarm of bees by the use of electricity. He passed a powerful current through the bough of a tree on which they clustered and the shock caused them to fall stupefied to the ground. Before they had time to recover, he had them collected and placed in a new hive.

Rev. McCullough will preach at Baptists church the fourth Sunday in May.

For first class jewelry, call on John. C. Byrd.

A.P. Miller & Co. will meet the lowest prices on drygoods and pay the highest prices for produce.

The Ava Cornet Band has received an invitation to visit Mansfield. They will probably go in about two weeks.

We are sorry to see that our worthy County Clerk Inman has cut down nearly all the shade trees on his lots around the house.

Mr. S. S. Kirkham is making arrangements to open up a big lumber yard in Ava.

The Ava school board has hired the teachers for the Ava public school for next term.

Tax collector J.W. Singleton of Ava spent the forepart of this week in Springfield on business.

For a First Class shave, haircut, shampoo, or anything usually done by a First Class barber, call on W.F. Beaman. South side of Square, Ava, Mo.

A library and general depository for public documents is about to be established in Washington.

A derrick in a Chicago shipyard fell, killing two men.

Ferman S. Winn, the lawyer who was indicted in St. Joseph several months ago for embezzlement, and who is now a fugitive, has been sued for divorce.

At a bull fight in Barcelona the bull got into the spectators’ seats. A guard fired, killing the bull and a spectator.

State Superintendent Kirk proposes to eliminate from the public school course much that is unprofitable. For instance, the time devoted to the study of the mountains and rivers of Africa, or some equally remote region, will be devoted in the study of the resources of the State of Missouri.

London women are wearing walking skirts shorter than ever, almost to the shoe tops.

There are five cases of scarlet fever in Fayette.

The students of the Missouri State University have organized a glee club, composed of 20 members, which will soon start on a tour through Missouri.

The Jasper County wheelmen will have a big picnic in May somewhere on Spring River.

All through and local passenger trains of the M.K & T railway system now arrive at and depart from the new Union Station at St. Louis, Mo.

Lebanon is to have a poultry association.