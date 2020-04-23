Looking Backward

25 Years Ago

Ava High School earned high awards at the 1995 SMSU Inter-Scholastic Contest in West Plains. Students attending the contest include Rick Case, Aaron Corum, Philip Gressman, Jason Smith, Hans von Gaudecker, Bill Bolte, Tracey LeVelle, Kelly Lafterty, Andrea Kirklin, Michelle Olson and Holly Hunze.

Ava Mayor Bud Norman signed a proclamation designating May 4 as National Day of Prayer in Ava.

The board of directors of the Ava Area Ambulance District will meet at the office of Cox Paramedics/Ava Area Ambulance.

Leo D. Johnson, securities examiner for the state of Oklahoma and an Ava native, was among those injured in the bombing of the federal building last Wednesday morning.

At least one confirmed case of rabies in eastern Douglas County has prompted the Missouri Department of Health to issue a rabies alert for the county.

Kathryn Ledbetter, daughter of Amos and Joy Ledbetter, is a candidate for the degree of doctor of philosophy in English at the University of South Carolina.

The Bushyknob youth sent an offering to those in need in the Oklahoma tragedy of last week.

There will be a working at Tedrick Cemetery. Bring your mowers, rake, hoe, or anything needed for cleaning up the cemetery.

Edwin and LaDonna Slade, of Ava, wish to announce the birth of their daughter, Sadie MaeKayla. Maternal grandparents are Lee and Lavon Jones of Ava.

The All Church Music Fest at Ava Live Theatre was a big success, with several churches of the area bringing music and song.

Clayton Hodges, age 4 1/2, won a trophy and medal this spring while competing in 3-D archery tournaments with his compound bow. He shoots in the class for ages 9 years and under.

Employees of DoCo Inc. attended a Sporting Chance competition at Plaster Stadium in Springfield. Those participating were Shirley Herrell, Jason Herrell, Donna Bowcott, Marianna Floyd, Cecil Hobbs, Paul Goodwin, Walter Park, Larry Peak, Bert Ussery, Eldon Hobbs, Ernest Manley, Paul Preseren, Roy Radar, Floyd Bowcott, Eldon Hobbs, and Ernest Manley. Margaret Bice was team coach, assisted by Toby Lane, Cindy Fitzgerald, Mary Goode, Steve Harter and Barbara Harter.

Buddy Ray bagged his first turkey kill. The gobbler weighed 17 pounds. The bird had a 10-inch beard.

50 Years Ago

The Ava R-1 board of education hired two new teachers, accepted the resignation of three teachers, and postponed the election that was originally set for Tuesday, April 21.

The Douglas County N.F.O. Chapter will hold a regular meeting at the courthouse. Plans will be discussed for feeder cattle sales for the coming year.

Mrs. Tipp Denwiddie was honored with a pink and blue shower by Miss Garrison and Mrs. Jon Wheeler.

Gary Prince, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lou Prince, was dismissed from St. John’s Hospital following oral surgery.

The White Oak Grove Club held its monthly meeting in the home of Mrs. Bill Hicks. The club voted to send five dollars to the Cancer fund.

Marine Private First Class James R. Elliott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil H. Buck, Ava, is now serving with the Fifth Expeditionary Brigade at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

There is no point in worrying over things you cannot control – and if you have control, you can do something better than worry.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Myers and three boys formerly of Coffeyville, Kansas, have moved to their 500-acre farm, purchased from Winniford Swimley.

Miss Marsha Pettit, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Pettit, began practice teaching in Ava School System.

Future Business Leaders of America representing Ava High School in the recent District 14 conference were: John Davis, Carolyn Spurlock, Joyce Walker, Bob Pettit and John Klineline.

Coach Carl Roebuck’s Ava High School baseball team nudge out Fordland, 5-4.

Evans community had a box supper for the John McBride family. Their house burned and most everything in it.

Lena Elliott is limping. She fell getting out of a boat while on a fishing trip and bruised her leg.

Mrs. John Griffin was hostess to the Hunter Community Club. After a short business session, there was a lesson on clothing for those over forty.

Mrs. David Pitts and three children from Mansfield visited her parent, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Page.

T.J. Robbins Jr. of Gainesville caught a record-breaking striped bass, weighing 5 lbs, 12 ounces.

Mary Alice Emerson and Charlie Launder visited in the O.K. Welton home.

Cletis Pruiett called his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ebb Pruiett.

Those from Denlow attending the “Old Timers” singing at Coldsprings were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cardin, Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Hopper, Ella Riley and Hazel Cooley.

Mrs. Cox did some house cleaning for Hattie Shindler last week.

75 Years Ago

Douglas County has been given a quota of $175,800.00 for the Seventh War Loan Drive.

W.A. Spurrier, chairman of the Douglas County Chapter of the American Red Cross, state that the Red Cross is desirous of completing as soon as possible the needed rehabilitation of the families affected by the recent tornado.

Sixty-two seniors will be graduated from the Ava high school this year according to the list announced by Miss Una Ellison, senior class sponsor.

A meeting of Douglas County dairymen who are interested in an artificial insemination program will be held in the community room at the court house.

Roy Rushing of Mansfield has been transferred by the Kraft Cheese Company to Ava, and will be manager of the Kraft cheese plant here.

The Ava Lions Club is to sponsor the city softball leagues in Ava this summer.

The combat infantryman’s badge has been awarded to Private Warren D. Roberts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas L. Roberts, Ava, for gallant performance of duty in ground combat against the enemy.

At least 3,000 additional workers for the evaporated milk industry are needed during the remainder of April and the months of May, June and July.

Four-H Club boys and girls who contribute to the war effort by raising poultry for meat and eggs will receive special recognition for outstanding achievements.

The Douglas County Motor Co. announces the appointment of W. J. “Bill” Guthrie as head of its O.K. Rubber Welders Recapping Department.

Mrs. Kenneth Hampton has received word from her husband, Corporal Kenneth Hampton, that he is now somewhere in Germany. Corporal Hampton has been overseas since October, 1944.

Mr. and Mrs. John Lathrop moved to their new home on Benton Ave. which they recently purchased from Mrs. Ellis Mitchell. The home was vacated by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gipson and two children, who had moved last week to the S.L. Fowler cottage, just south of the Ava Lumber Company.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Durham received word that their son, Robert (Sonny) who is in the U.S. Navy, has been sent to sea and is aboard the USS Gathing, a destroyer.

Corporal Virgil F. Sanders, son of Frank W. Sanders, Ava, was wounded in action in Germany. He wrote that he was flown back to France by plane, and is in a hospital there. This is his third time to be injured. He has been awarded the Purple Heart and the Oak leaf cluster for his injuries.

Several friends gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley Saturday night and spent the evening singing.

Mr. and Mrs. Charley Wallace and family, whose home was destroyed in the tornado, have moved to the Mrs. R. G. Armstrong farm. Mrs. Wallace and her son are improving.

PFC Ezra witty of Big Springs, Texas, is spending a 15 day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Allen Twitty.

Private Marcus Mears was a dinner guest of Mary Lou Prier.

100 Years Ago

Students are looking forward with many conflicting emotions of anticipation and regret toward last days of school.

Deputy sheriff, Grant Eslick, and City Marshall, O.W. Jones, confiscated a five gallon keg containing one gallon of moonshine. The officers failed to apprehend the owners of the whiskey.

Miss Mae Kester and Mr. Ona Hughes were quietly married at the home of Judge and Mrs. H Inman, with Judge Inman performing the ceremony.

Supt. D. H. Kay, son of Col. and Mrs. T. A. Kay of this city, has been re-elected Superintendent at Mansfield at a salary of $2100.

A cash bonus of $1.00 for each day’s service will be given 3,000,000 of the 4,800,000 men in the army, navy and marine corps during the war under a plan that has been approved by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The state fish and game commissioner has approved the purchase of Sequota Park, Springfield,, for the purpose of establishing a new fish hatchery.

A tornado that swept through northern Alabama and Tennessee left a death toll of 155 persons and property damage running into thousands of dollars.

All Missouri stallions must be properly registered with the Missouri Stallion Registry Board of Columbia, Mo.

City Marshal Roe Strong, for the first time in his career, placed a woman in jail. – Mansfield Mirror

Luther Crossman who was drilling a well, was killed when the boiler of his engine exploded in West Plains. His wife had just visited with him a few moment before the explosion, having brought his lunch to him.

Tom Dooms has moved into the Bell house.

Mrs. J.I. Lindersmith has been visiting her daughter Mrs. Albert Willard who has been ill with smallpox.

Wanted: Silver Shade School District wants an experienced school teacher, second grade or better. Will pay $75.00 per month for six months term.

Dr. and Mrs. J.L. Gentry motored to Springfield one day last week.

The nine months old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Wells who are visiting here is very low with pneumonia.

Herbert Meeker left for Tulsa, Okla., where he has a position with a Harvey eating house.

J.H. Stephens of Mansfield is moving to Ava this week. Mr. Stephens is conducting a truck line between Ava and Mansfield.

Miss Nellie Simmons of Hartville is visiting with her sister Miss Mae who is employed by the Ava Telephone Co., this week.

J.W. Carson is confined to his home as the result of an accident. Carson hurt himself while attempting to take a bale of hay from his barn loft.

Miss Delphi Pettyjohn spent Sunday with Miss Minnie Shelton.

125 Years Ago

The Mayor of Nevada, Mo, has decided that church dinners must pay a license.

An east-bound Missouri Pacific freight train broke in two east of Sedalia. Twelve cars loaded with ballast were ditched. It required ten hours to clear the track.

A man brought a divorce suit in Oklahoma on the ground that his wife deceived him regarding her beauty before marriage by using face powder.

The editor and Mrs. Editor visited the thriving village of Ava and had a pleasant drive, a fine dinner at the hospitable home of Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Waters, and found the town growing and the people prosperous and contented. – Mansfield Mail

J.F. Bird, who was arrested a few weeks ago for forging an order on M.C. Reynolds & Co., for $4.50 worth of goods, and who took a change of venue to Howell county, was tried before Judge Evans and found guilty. He was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary.

Miss Lulu Graham was enrolled at Ava this week as a student in the Normal school.

William E. Geddis, who is recovering from a severe attack of pneumonia, is almost blind and deaf.

Guy Graham has launched in to the mercantile business at Red Bank and we understand is having a splendid trade. Guy is a young man of irreproachable character and the people down that way will always find him true and honest and one whom they can depend upon.

Fruit wrapped in brown paper will stand fifteen degrees more cold than if not thus protected.

John Perry was appointed receiver of the failed national bank at Kansas City.

Wanted: Pasture for a horse, near Ava. Inquire at this office.

A.C. Kice and James B. Miller are in Springfield this week on business.

Found: In the postoffice, a key. Owner can have same by describing it and paying for this notice.

Deputy Constable Burchell is making the 4 prisoners, now in jail, put in their time working on the road between Ava and the Cemetery.

Cannot Mansfield and Ava have the Bryant hill changed? A most excellent grade can be secured up this hill by dropping down the stream a couple of hundred yards and following up the first draw on the north side of the stream. – Mansfield Mail.

Wm. Adams shot Newell O. Hamilton in the face with a 32 caliber pistol. The ball is thought to have passed out after going through Hamilton’s nose. According to Adam’ story, the shot did not hurt Hamilton much, but made him awful mad. Adam says Hamliton had him down and was trying the temper of a new ax-handle across his ribs, when the pistol went off. The other side of the story is not in yet.