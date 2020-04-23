Lois Rush, 97 years, 1 month, 4 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on April 17, 2020 at the Heart of the Ozarks with family by her side.

Lois was born March 13, 1923 in Ava, Mo to Thomas Jefferson and Lula (Turner) Bristol.

On April 10, 1941 Lois and Everet Rush were united in marriage in Ava, MO and to this union were blessed with two children, Betty and Norman.

She was a homemaker and housewife. Lois was a Christian and for years she loved to go to tent revivals with her friends and family. She also loved going to yard sales, enjoyed eating out, sitting on the porch with her children and grandchildren, and teasing people. She adored her family and took pride in caring for her grandchildren. Lois had a compassionate heart for others and was always willing to help people in need. She always had a smile on her face and was happy.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Everet in 1985, seven brothers and sisters, Bill, Ralph, and Jim Bristol, Ethel, Lena, Gladys and Nancy.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Betty and husband Raymond Reynolds, son Norman and wife Sharon Rush, four grandchildren, Terry, Cassie, Cory, and Dwight, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private family services for Lois were on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Due to the health crisis with Covid-19 a come-and-go to honor Lois was held on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Claude Robertson. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.