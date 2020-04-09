Local Man Sentenced to Dept. of Corrections

During video conference hearings with Judge Craig Carter on Tuesday, April 7, one individual was sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

James G. McElroy, 34, of Ava, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, four years for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years for resisting arrest. The sentences will run concurrent to each other.

The offense of possession of methamphetamine occurred in March 2020 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. The offenses of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest occurred in October 2019 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Other cases were heard by video conferencing with two other felony pleas being entered.