Local FFA Members Receive State’s Highest FFA Honor

Haley Herrera, Kennedy Meyer and Caitlin Welch of Ava have received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at state level. The Ava FFA members are one of a record 988 degree recipients receiving the honor. Awarding of the degree is based on a member’s supervised agricultural experience program in agribusiness or production agriculture, and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school and community activities. The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
