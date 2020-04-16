Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

April 12 – Good morning Wasola, Squires and Ava, which is home to most of my readers. We are getting lots of good spring rains to keep our ponds and creeks full. One more blessing we should remember and our farmers and creek lovers do not need to be reminded.

Aren’t we blessed the most of any place on earth. We feel safer here and we are blessed beyond measure with nature’s beauty. I am happy to be here another spring (my 91st) and I am looking forward to the dogwood blossoms and the sarvice and redbud and the hills and valleys of home. I am thankful for my blessings.

Well I am trying to think of some news but no one has called me.

Robyn and I both had Vickie cut and style our hair and the both cousins and an aunt both were happy to chat away. She made us feel so good without so much hair and ready for spring are we

We missed our friends at the club and so I must call and find out some news from there.

Alma Doty has been in Illinois with her daughter and family which includes a new grandson. We surely miss Alma and Wanda has not been able to come lately because of health issues. Jo has moved to Ava with Vickie and Colleen is with Lauren awaiting a great grandbaby.

So we are needing some new young quilters to carry on our legacy of loving our abilities and producing works of art, as our mothers and grandmothers did. If walls could talk they could tell of the laughter and the many, many quilts produced and the friendships that made us family.

We have two relatively new members Kim and Theta of Alma became one of us the first day we knew her. She has been a Nimble Thimbler and friend longer.

Our club meetings every Wednesday renews out spirit and keeps us busy. I no longer can quilt but am kept busy hemming.

Robyn does not quilt but has put together five or six scrapbooks full of pictures of us and our beautiful quilts. So we are all busy, and blessed by one another.

I called my sister Jean Frye but no news and we had a very good morning chat. I have two of the best sisters in the world but the “Degase girls” are no longer girls, seems like life is way too short. It has passed in a flash.

Since I haven’t written much lately, I feel like I must keep in touch so here goes –

It is cloudy again today. Winter is reluctant to let go. It stays cold and I am down to one bag of pellets with none available to buy. I do have a propane heater but I love my pellet stove and the pretty flames.

My many trees are almost fully leaved out and my pear tree has bloomed in all it’s glory and already done. Karen says the redbud is blooming and can dogwood be far behind? I don’t leave the house and I am going to miss the first emergence of spring.

I got a most welcome card from my grandson Aaron, who says he read my items and so I must tell him hi and that a letter will follow soon.

He writes of enjoying fast springs on my front porch with us basking in the warm breezes and the beauty of spring in the Ozarks. Aaron, we have good memories.

I am going to appreciate Joe’s help in getting my tub garden planted. I am ready for some lettuce, radishes, green onions wilted with a pan of hot cornbread and milk. Plenty good enough for lunch any day.

I talked to my sister Jo today. She sounded real good and that makes me happy. I talked to Wanda Huffman this week. She was not feeling well physically and mentally and covets your prayers. I got a call from niece Sandra Peacock in Kansas City. We had the best visit.

I have had many calls and niece Vickie Prock calls me often, so I don’t get lonely or depressed. I appreciate all of you, Sue Hartgraves, whom I must not fail to mention, and niece Nancy Culver who sent me some drawings Kasey had given her. That meant so much to me.

I always long for Kasey’s presence and the spring always reminds me of the mushrooms and watercress he always made sure I had plenty of. I think of him enjoying springtime and of him preparing to plant gardens. He was an avid and excellent gardener. I just miss him and always will on this earth.

Stay home and stay safe. Maybe this virus will soon run its course. Until next time enjoy this spring and keep busy.