Leslie Stillings, 58 years, 24 days old of Ava, Missouri was born March 24, 1962 in Kansas City, MO to “Junior” and Martha (Lawrence) Stillings.

He moved suddenly to his Heavenly Home on April 18, 2020 with his loving Carla by his side.

On August 15, 1980 Leslie and Carla Sexton were united in marriage in Ava, MO, and they were blessed with three sons.

Leslie was owner and operator of Stillings Construction. Many beautiful homes in this area are his legacy.

His boys were his greatest asset and his pride and joy. He loved his daughters in law, but nothing compared in his eyes to his seven grandbabies! Leslie and Carla operated a cattle ranch in the Arno area. He was also an avid hunter.

Leslie was preceded in death by his father, “Junior” Stillings, and sister-in-law, Tracy Murphy.

He is survived by the love of his life, Carla, of the home, his sons and their spouses, Justin & Brandy Stillings, Lance & Kimberly Stillings, Kyle & Rayna Stillings, seven grandchildren, Reagan & Brody Stillings, Railey & Claire Stillings, Braxton Swearengin, Kaelyn & Case Murphy Stillings, his mother Martha Ferrell of Ozark, MO, two brothers and their spouses, Leroy & Teresa Stillings, and Mark & Barbie Stillings, his in-laws “or other parents”, Max & Wanda Murphy, brother-in-law, Rodney Sexton, and partner Felix Concepcion, sister-in-law, Jan & Brent Fleischman, also uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. He will be missed very much by all who knew him.

Private services for Leslie will be Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Due to the current health crisis with COVID-19 a come-and-go time to honor Leslie will be held on Thursday, April 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Family requests memorials may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.