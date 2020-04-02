LEGAL-Matthew J. Frye

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF: A.R.F.

A MINOR CHILD, RESPONDENT.

Case No: 20DG-PR00009

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Missouri to: Matthew J. Frye

You are notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian and Conservator.

The names of all the parties to this action are stated above and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is: John W. Bruffett, Attorney at Law, POB 101, Ava Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that, unless you file and answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within 45 days after April 2, 2020, judgment by default will be taken against you.

It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Douglas County Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in Douglas County.

Dated: 03/24/2020

(seal)

–––––––––––––––––––––––––

Kim Hathcock,

Circuit Clerk

By: ––––––––––––––––––––––

/s/: Kim Miller

Deputy Circuit Clerk