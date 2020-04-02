LEGAL- Mallonee Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF:

DELLA MARIE MALLONEE

Deceased

Estate No. 19DG-PR00039

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DELLA MARIE MALLONEE DECEASED

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives will file a Petition for an Order of Complete Settlement of the estate together with a final settlement and proposed order of distribution in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on the 31st day of March, 2020 or as may be continued by the Court.

If no objections to the Settlement or proposed Order of Distribution are filed within 20 days after the date of filing thereof, the Court will consider said Settlement and proposed Distribution and, upon their approval, the Court will determine the persons to decedent’s decendible interest in the estate and the extent and character of their interest therein.

Upon proof of compliance with the Court’s Order of Distribution by the Personal Representatives, the Court will discharge the Personal Representatives and their sureties, if any, from further claim or demand by any interested person.

Dated: 3–30–2020

_________________________

Sonya R. Huff

HC 71 Box 163

Ava, Mo. 65608

________________________

Marty L. Mallonee

3260 Vincennes Road

Floyds Knob, IN 47119

/s/ John W. Bruffett

John W. Bruffett-24585

Attorney at Law

Ava, Missouri 65608

(417) 683–4163

Attorney for Estate