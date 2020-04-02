LEGAL- Ava R-I Bids

Legal Notice

The Ava R-I Board of Education is currently accepting bids from interested financial institutions to serve as the district’s depository for a minimum term of one (1) year with an option exercisable by the district to renew at the same terms for up to four additional years commencing on July 1, 2020. Interested parties may contact the Board/Administration Office during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday) to receive the depository bid specification packet. Please note that office hours may be adjusted as needed to comply with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Sealed bids must be received in the district Administration Office, 507 North Spring Street, Ava MO 65608 no later than 12:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, May 1, 2020. The sealed bids will be opened at a public depository bid opening at the district Administration Office at 1:00 p.m. (CST) Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Ava R-I Board of Education shall select a depository at the regular May meeting tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Superintendent of Schools. (417-683-4717) The Ava R-I Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

Kenny Fleetwood, Secretary

Ava R-I Board of Education