Law Day on Monday Sends Three to Dept. of Corrections  

With the courts closed to in person hearings through May 15, the April 24th law day docket was held by video conference.

Judge Craig Carter sentenced the following individuals to the Department of Corrections:

Timothy Caudill, 41, Oldfield, was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and three years in prison for resisting arrest. The sentences will run concurrently. The offenses occurred in November 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Russell Schilling, 29, Mountain Grove, has his probation revoked after admitting to violating his probation and was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2nd degree burglary. The original offense occurred in 2015 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Ryan Moore, 37, Ozark, had his probation revoked after admitting to violating his probation and was sentenced to six years in prison pursuant to the long term treatment program for possession of methamphetamine. The original offense occurred in September 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Other cases were heard by video conferencing with one other felony plea being entered.