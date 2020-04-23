Joyce Marie Williams, 66 years, 8 months, 18 days old, of Chadwick, Missouri, passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home with her husband Mike by her side.

Joyce was born July 31, 1953 in Ava, Missouri to Samuel Lee and Avenell (Wilson) Walker.

On May 6, 1988, Joyce Walker and Mike Williams were united in marriage in Ava, Missouri.

Joyce was a care giver for many years.

Joyce enjoyed traveling, reading, and going to garage sales. She loved most of all spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She was a member of The Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness Church in Forsyth.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Sharon Kay Hutchison and one brother, Sam Walker, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Mike, four children, Cecellia Williams, Jamie Welch and husband Marshall, Keith Williams, and Matthew Kaisersatt, five grandchildren, Abigail, Caitlin, Emily, Charity, and Owen, one brother, Michael Walker, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to the health crisis with Covid-19, private family graveside service was held for Joyce on Wednesday April 22, 2020 in the Boulders Fork Cemetery. Officiating was Elder Earl Cobb. Memorials may be made to The Boulders Fork Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.