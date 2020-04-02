Johnny Burkdoll Runs for District 2 County Commissioner

Hello, my name is Johnny Burkdoll. I have decided to run for District 2 County Commissioner. I have many years of experience and training in emergency management, supervision of employees and budgeting at the State, and school level. This will serve the citizens of Douglas County in keeping within the county budget, so your tax dollars are spent wisely and getting the most out of your tax dollars. Before working for the State of Missouri, I worked for the Douglas County Road department where I operated a road grader, dump trucks and brush hog. I have knowledge and experience in these types of equipment. As a small business owner I know what it takes to operate a small business and hope to see all small businesses be successful in Douglas County. With the above experience and working knowledge, I will strive to serve each and every Douglas County Citizen where we can be successful and better prepared. I look forward to meeting and talking with you in the near future. I will appreciate your support and vote! Thank You

Paid for by Johnny Burkdoll