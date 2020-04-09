John Lee Webster

John Lee Webster, 73 years, 8 months, 9 days old, went home to Heaven on April 1, 2020 after a long, strongly fought battle with Dementia.

John was born July 22, 1946 in Garden City, KS to Earnest Sr. and Rocca Della (Metcalf) Webster.

He is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was self employed and owner of John L. Webster Trucking Co. serving Douglas County and surrounding areas.

In March of 1994 John met the love of his life, Brenda.

He was a Christian and member of the Redbank Missionary Baptist Church.

John loved building his dump trucks and driving them. He could spread a load of gravel that looked like a freshly made bed. First and foremost he loved his family and especially his grandkids!

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Earnest Jr. and Raymond Webster, two sisters, Charlotte Wilson and Marie Ross.

John is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, six children and their spouses, Carrie & Cody Jenkins of Ava, Krissy & Jens Pedersen of Oldfield, Johnny & Brittany Webster of Skyline, Tiffany & Ron Cloyd of Marshfield, Andrea & Josh Strong and Heath & Jennifer Kirklin all of Ava, 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, two sisters, Alice & Gary Lirley of Ava and Joan Holly of Owasso, OK, special nephew and niece, Bob & Murrae Webster and a host of other relatives and many friends.

A private family service for John was held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Union Grove Cemetery (DD Hwy) with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. A come and go visitation was Friday, April 3rd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Joshua Strong. Memorials may be made to the Union Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.