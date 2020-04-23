Jason Story Vying for County Commissioner, District 2

My name is Jason Story and I am a local resident of Douglas County. I am running for county commissioner to represent District 2.

My wife and I have made Douglas County our home where we have lived and raised a family for over 20 years. We love our community and what this county has to offer.

I have had experience in road building and grading, operating heavy equipment, as well as management for over 25 years. With my experience, my goals are to increase the efficiency of progress made through hard work, and to manage keeping a balanced budget. With years of experience I know what it takes to make a successful district even better!

I look forward to getting out to the local county events to speak with you and answer any questions you may have concerning District 2.

For any questions or concerns pertaining to Douglas County District 2, you may reach me at my email: Jasonstoryfor2020@gmail.com.

