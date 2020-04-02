Information on West Plains and Poplar Bluff Job Centers and Filing for Unemployment

The following important information is to help those employees who have been affected by COVID-19 through layoffs or hours being cut and also for those employers who are looking to fill positions whether or not COVID-19 is the reason.

Even though the West Plains and Poplar Bluff Job Centers have suspended service to the public in their offices, Job Center staff are still there working behind their doors serving Missouri customers online and over the phone. To contact the West Plains Job Center call 417-256-3158 or the Poplar Bluff Job Center call 573-840-9595.

For those employees that the Coronavirus Pandemic has cost you your job or cut back your hours, there are resources that are available to you. Job Center Staff are there to help you with filing an unemployment claim and assisting with other available resources.

You can also file an unemployment claim online by going to uinteract.labor.mo.gov. It’s easy to file online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov, and it takes an average of about 10 minutes. To watch a tutorial on learning how to file unemployment claims online using UInteract, go to www.Jobs.MO.Gov and click on ‘Learn how to file online using UInteract’ under the Job Seekers tab.

Anyone needing other services such as job search assistance, resume and interview preparation, or training to get back to work, the job center staff are there to help you online or over the phone.

We want to reach out to any employers, businesses, or organizations that are needing to fill vacancies, whether they are part-time, full-time, or temporary jobs. Please contact the local job center so those jobs can be posted online and possibly filled with the increasing number of individuals that are looking for work. The contact number for the West Plains Job Center is 417-256-3158 and the Poplar Bluff Job Center contact number is 573-840-9595.

You can also visit www.Jobs.MO.Gov for online resources or call 1-888-728-JOBS for more information.

The South Central Workforce Investment Board and the local Job Centers work in partnership to provide employment services and training programs that will help improve the quality of life in our twelve-county region.