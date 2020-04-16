Independence Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges, Receives Eight Years

On April 14, Cody Franklin, 32, Independence, MO, pled guilty to second degree assault and received an 8 year prison sentence. The guilty plea was conducted by video conference. The defendant had previously requested a change of judge and venue so the plea was heard by 37th Judicial Circuit Judge Steven Privette after the case was transferred to Wright County. It was set for jury trial May 20-22.

The charge stemmed from events that occurred on July 16, 2019. Franklin had been in custody since his arrest. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Ava Police Department.