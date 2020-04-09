How Might Your Business be Affected by COVID-19?

Your business may be affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) in four principal ways, including:

• workforce health

• supply chain issues

• travel advisories and restrictions

• changes in consumer demand

The most affected industrial sectors to date include tourism and travel (airlines, cruise ships, and hotels), education and oil, as demand has decreased. The pharmaceutical and technology industries have also been impacted due to quarantine of ships in ports and factory closures in China. Supply chain issues are being studied by organizations such as Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) and the Institute for Supply Management. Our federal government is looking at various steps to stabilize financial markets, as noted below in several of the cited sources.

While your business may be affected in any of the four areas noted, employee health is a particular concern. The CDC indicates that business owners should take the following steps with regard to employee health.

Emphasize staying home when sick, and proper respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene by all employees

Perform routine environmental cleaning

Advise employees before traveling to take certain steps

Additional precautions may be found in the linked information and employers are urged to review those sources for additional best practices, including those regarding personal respiratory hygiene and travel.

Resources are shared below. Many sites are updated frequently so it is recommended you visit them often for the most current information.

2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (opens in new window)

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/(opens in new window)

https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/community-health (opens in new window)

https://mualert.missouri.edu/coronavirus/(opens in new window)

Business Preparedness (Plan, Prepare, Protect, and Recover) All potential areas of business impact

https://sbdc.missouri.edu/news/business-disruption-response-what-s-next-4418

https://www.uschamber.com/coronavirus (opens in new window)

Workforce

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html (opens in new window)

Shipping and Supply Chain Disruptions

https://hbr.org/2020/02/how-coronavirus-could-impact-the-global-supply-chain-by-mid-march (opens in new window)

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/forensics/covid-19/supply-chain.html (opens in new window)

Consumer Demand Forecasts

https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/risk/our-insights/covid-19-implications-for-business (opens in new window)

Travel and Travel Restrictions

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html (opens in new window)

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/ (opens in new window)

To share information related to how your business has been impacted, please email or call Robert W. Schwartz, Director of Special Projects, MU Extension Business Development Program, schwartzrob@missouri.edu(opens in new window), (573) 882-1385.