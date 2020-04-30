Honoring Herald Writers, Correspondents

Beginning with this issue, the Douglas County Herald is honoring and recognizing our local writers and correspondents. For our readers, many of the names may be long time acquaintances you recognize and know well –– others may be new.

Nonetheless, the Herald greatly appreciates the contribution these men and women make to our weekly publication, as their news items are an important part of our presentation each week.

The Herald currently has over 40 correspondents, and in the ensuing weeks, it is our goal to highlight several weekly.

As our readers, and as you become familiar with our correspondents, please let them know how much you appreciate their items and contributions, just as we do.