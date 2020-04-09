High Lonesome – Linda Orick

The season is about to change, warm weather, nice green grass, flowers appearing, mushrooms and wild greens soon and fishbiting. A good place to live but our country has got bad over the dollar. Dollar always comes first.

The main topic beside coronavirus is rain, rain, rain. I think we have grown web feet. With my knee I walk about like a duck. Sure is hard for the farmer trying to feed with out getting stuck in the mud.

People are trying to put out some veggies and its been so wet.

Sympathy sent to Linnie Ingram who writes the Tecumseh column. It has to be hard to lose her daughter, Karen. I don’t know her but I love to read her items. People don’t have to know people to have sympathy for them.

I hear, or see, the Life Line helicopter go over, I say a prayer that person will be okay. If people will let them they can be a comfort to one another, if they know them or not. Prayers are the key.

Talked to Irene Swearengin. She said Wednesday night Bible study has picked up in attendance. They have a supper before Bible study. She is enjoying her grandkids.

I hope churches pick up in numbers. Kids are on spring break and it may be a long break before this virus is under control.

I hope people realize who is in control. Our president said if the cure for the virus is successful its a gift from God. He is in control of everything.

Mar. 24th I tried to call Rex. He and our brother Junior were talking. Rex called Junior, I called Rex and Junior called me. I guess we were thinking about each other at the same time. I hate not getting to see them. I have to remember this shall pass.

Tom Hampton is in the hospital. Such a time, people can’t be with loved ones.

Sympathy to the John Webster family. I appreciated the phone call seeing if I need anything from family and friends. Our nephew, David has brought us things we needed.

Elige Nelson had an accident he was hurt but could of been a lot worse.

Sympathy to the Myers family. She was a pretty girl. Robyn’s mom was a nice looking lady. We got our newspaper after the funeral and saw it was March 19th. My niece called and said she saw it on the computer. We had several things going on and probably would not of went to the funeral.

Happy birthday to our guest nephew, Hunter Crossland, Sunday, March 15th. He is 18 years old and a senior in high school. It doesn’t seem possible. March 16th, my niece Vickie Murray, she was 71. Vic is my folks oldest grandkid. St. Patrick’s Day was my uncle, Wesley Thomas’s birthday.

March 16th we visited Gary Harris, Gary and Chris Mansion, and Kyle Hampton family.

Sorry to hear Darrell George passed away. What I knew of him, he seemed to be a real likable guy.

Happy anniversary to Lee and Wilma Hampton. Wilma is a cousin, and she and Lee are very nice and friendly people. Lee had health problems, but God has spared him. He’s able to attend Church and before the virus hit, we visited them at Wendy’s in Ozark. They are dedicated to the Breedon Church. Wilma loves to sing. I know their son, Darrell is a lot of help to his parents.

We thank God for answering prayers. Two of family members got good reports. We thank the Lord for it. I appreciate the Eastern Gate church for the prayers for them. They had to stop services but we can still pray.

I told my husband that its good to have good people working at the Douglas County Herald. Mr. Boyink wrote the Snoop and had a Bible verse at the end.

At the dinner for the Hollaway family two young married ladies were saved. James told them at the funeral if they needed to be saved he would talk to them.

Take time to pray and enjoy friends and family.