Heart of the Ozarks – Abigail Rippon

Hello from all of us up here. It sure has been busy these past couple weeks.

We are still currently not allowing visitors due to the COVID-19. We sure do miss all of you and I know our residents do as well.

In the month of April we will still be doing our usual activities. We still will be having Bingo, our birthday party, bible study, games in the hallways, etc.

We will also be having our Easter Dinner which will be on April 10th.

We appreciate all of you being patient with us and the procedures we must take.

God Bless You All.