Gweneth Jean Emrick, 82 years, 6 months, 1 day old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on April 27, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks with her family by her side.

Gwen was born October 26, 1937 in Higginsville, Missouri to Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (Ehrhart) Mills.

Gwen was a retired cook from the Olathe, Kansas school system for over 20 years. She had also worked as a taxi driver in the Olathe area.

In March of 1958 Gwen and Marvin Emrick were united in marriage and were blessed with six children.

Gwen was a Christian and baptized by Pastor James Hathcock. She loved to listen to music, traveling with her friend Rosemary, and enjoyed shopping for her kids and grandkids. In her younger days she loved to play softball. Her biggest joy was being with all her family!

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard and Charles Mills, one sister, Mary Jo Jones, one son Fred, great grandson, Tyler Dobbs, and great great granddaughter, Skylar Gideon.

She is survived by five children, Cheryl Emrick & Ben, Gary and Helga Emrick Sr., Carl Emrick, Christine Myers, and Jeff Allen Emrick, nine grandchildren 12 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, one brother, Johnny Mills and wife, Susan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family wants to thank the employee’s of Heart of the Ozarks for their love and compassion to “Granny”.

Private family graveside services for Gweneth will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ava Cemetery. Due to the health crisis of Covid-19 a come and go lying in state will be held Thursday, April 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.