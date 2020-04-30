Governor Appoints Adam Caine as Circuit Judge for 16th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY –– On April 20, Governor Mike Parson appointed Adam L. Caine as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. Caine will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable George E. Wolf.

Mr. Caine, of Kansas City, currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. He holds a holds a bachelor degree in political science from Missouri State University as well as a masters degree in public administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri- Kansas City.

Adam is the son of John and Brenda (Clinkingbeard) Caine of Eldon, Missouri, and the grandson of Florence Clinkingbeard and the late Lyle Clinkingbeard, of Ava.