Good Friday, Easter Sunday Closures and Business Hours

Under normal circumstances the Herald would be providing in this issue a breakdown of businesses closing in recognition of Good Friday and Easter. To-date, however, most firms and government agencies are already practicing social distancing by restricting public access or implementing a temporary shut down, all in compliance with the Governor’s recent stay at home order.

In compliance with COVID-19 orders, there are several businesses and government agencies making themselves available to the public this Easter season.

Offices in the Douglas County Courthouse will close in recognition of Good Friday; however, the Douglas County Circuit Clerk and staff will be at work and available in the office for phone calls that day. But, the Douglas County Courthouse remains closed to walk-in traffic.

Ava City Hall employees will be on duty Good Friday as well. City Hall is closed to visitors, but utility payments are accepted at the drive-thru window. And, other issues or questions are being handled by telephone or email.

In observance, the Douglas County Herald will close at 12 noon on Good Friday.

Town & Country Supermarket will be open on Good Friday, but the grocery will close in recognition of Easter, on Sunday, April 12.

Managers of Jean’s Healthway advise the store will be open on Good Friday.

Dollar General will be open on Good Friday and Easter.

Walmart is open on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday. The store manager noted that on Tuesdays, the store is opening one hour earlier to accommodate those who have a compromised immune system and senior citizens who prefer to shop when public exposure is lower.

The drive-thru window of most local banks will be open for business on Good Friday as well.