Go Blue Update

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month.

Sadly, as the state of Missouri and most of the country is under stay-at-home orders, child abuse can and will still happen. Especially now it may go unreported. The GO BLUE committee urges you to keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to help where you can.

Due to the pandemic, our usual activities were scaled back this year. We miss the students involvement!

The GO BLUE committee is currently using pictures and various social media outlets to promote and bring awareness to the community. Newspaper and radio ads on child abuse are being used to bring awareness and prevention. The ads are being submitted by Norma Stillings, Go Blue treasurer.

This Sunday, April 26, is Go Blue Sunday.

Several churches have agreed to post photos on their website and media account to promote the cause.

If you are not involved in a church you can still participate by wearing blue on Sunday, and then sharing photos of yourself or your group on social media. By wearing blue, you are bringing attention to the cause and helping others to remember victims of child abuse awareness and neglect on that day.

One business has currently dressed their store window in blue for April. We appreciate their participation.

If you have questions or are interested in getting involved with our activities, please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174, or contact secretary Donna Dixon, email (1961ddixon@gmail.com) or call (417) 263-0574.