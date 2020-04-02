Go Blue Update

The Go Blue committee is currently working to modify activities for April, according to mandates set in place. Since Ava students and school staff are not returning until at least April 6th, some committee members decorated the Ava Square with pinwheels. Pinwheels were also taken to several area businesses around town to bring awareness to the cause.

The committee is planning to use pictures and various media outlets to promote and bring awareness since public events are not possible at this time. Newspaper and radio ads promoting child abuse awareness and prevention are being submitted by Norma Stillings, the group’s treasurer.

For the Go Blue group, city workers will place the poster kids around the square, and the blue light and banner.

Depending on how long mandates stay in place additional events may be modified as well.

April 26th is designated as Go Blue Sunday. To participate, please wear blue that Sunday. If you like, feel free to share pictures of your group on social media wearing blue that day. Hopefully, restrictions will be lifted by then, but wherever you are, you can still participate by just wearing blue and remembering victims of child abuse awareness and neglect that day.

Three area businesses have registered to decorate their storefront in blue during April. However, for those who may interested, there is still time to participate.

If you have not received your shirt order, please stop by the Douglas County Health Department and pick it up.

If interested in getting involved with our activities, or if you have questions, please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174, or contact Go Blue secretary Donna Dixon, email (1961ddixon@gmail.com) or call (417) 263-0574.