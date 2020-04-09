Go Blue Committee Update

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month.

With the state of Missouri now under stay-at-home orders, the committee’s activities will be a little different this year. We will certainly miss the students involvement.

The health department has decorated the square with blue pinwheels, along with various other businesses around town.

City of Ava employees who put the child abuse awareness posters around the square are to be commended. The committee appreciates their help.

The GO BLUE committee plans to use pictures and various social media outlets to promote and bring awareness to the message as public events are not possible at this time.

Norma Stillings, Go Blue treasurer, is overseeing ad placement in the newspaper and radio station.

April 26th is Go Blue Sunday, and everyone is asked to wear blue that day. Those participating are asked to post their photos on social media and bring awareness to April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month. Hopefully restrictions will be lifted by then.

Three businesses have registered to decorate their storefront in blue during April.

For those who ordered a shirt, and have not received it, please contact the Douglas County Health Department and make arrangements to pick it up.

Anyone with questions, or interested in helping with activities, please call Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174, or contact Donna Dixon, Go Blue secretary, by email 1961ddixon@gmail.com or (417) 263-0574.