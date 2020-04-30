Go Blue Committee Update

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

As April is coming to a close, Go Blue committee members continue to urge the public to maintain a high level of awareness about child abuse and prevention. Child abuse can and does still happen, and unfortunately, under the current stay at home orders, may go unreported. The Go Blue committee urges everyone to be aware and ready to help where you can.

The Go Blue committee will continue to use pictures and various social media outlets to promote and bring awareness to the initiative. Norma Stilling, Go Blue treasurer, is in charge of media advertising.

Sunday, April 26 was Go Blue Sunday, and committee members are looking forward to photos being posted on social media of local folks wearing blue in remembrance of victims of child abuse and neglect.

One local business, National TV Rental, has dressed their store window in blue, participating in the awareness campaign.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Go Blue activities, please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174, or contact secretary, Donna Dixon, email (1961ddixon@gmail.com) or (417) 263-0574.