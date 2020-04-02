March 26- This has been a rather nice day, today some of the mud has dried up, on top at least. We had over 5 inches of rain total.

Karen and Doug Fredrick came and got me one day least week and I enjoyed a visit with them.

My protime was due last Thursday so Tracy came and got me and then I stayed Thursday night with her family and then she brought me home Friday. I got groceries in Ava on the way home. I haven’t been anywhere since. I am concerned for the parents who are working from home and also home-schooling children.

Yevette and Marvin Cromwell visited Bertha and Dean Scherer one evening.

Maybe lots of businesses closing will keep this virus from spreading but it won’t be good for the economy. But we’ll bounce back.

Get well wishes and prayers to all who are sick and sympathy to all who have lost loved ones recently.

Birthday’s for this next month are:

Grace Hurst Coonts in Iowa, April 1st, Beverly Emery the 7th, Doyle Chambers the 20th, Sharleen Dougherty the 29th.

I don’t think I put any birthdays for March so belated happy birthday to those who celebrated in March.

Our thought for today: I can rely on God’s promise.

Until next time, take care and God bless.