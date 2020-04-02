Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

April 2 – Hello from our home to yours. In complying with the CDC and CMS distancing guidelines, we got a little creative with our activity program. Instead of having a St. Patrick’s Day party, employees dressed up in their best St. Patrick’s Day costumes to entertain the residents in their rooms. Kaila gave everyone St. Patrick’s Day quizzes with prizes to the winners. We had an in-room scavenger hunt.

Our bingo players have still been able to play bingo but at a greater distance, we now refer to it as hallway bingo and we use copies of bingo cards that can be thrown away after use.

We enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine. Barbara Cowart, Dorcas Rackley, Delphia Holmes, Don Harden, Sheila Dunn, Vernice Herd, James Forrest and several others took walks and strolls through the park. Sheila loved the white flowers blooming in our park and Don enjoyed watching the brick layers repairing the end of 300 hall.

We have decorated for Easter and are very excited about warmer and brighter days. Our residents are working on birdhouses, small ceramics, felt pictures, puzzle books, needlepoint and crochet.

One of their favorite surprises has been the grow capsules from the Dollar Store. The capsules contain a surprise animal sponge!

Don Harden has a table set up in his room for puzzles and checkers and he is still the reigning checker king! Tex Dotson has enjoyed listening to Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard and some of the all-time greats.

Don VanMeter was able to celebrate his birthday through Facetime. Sherry Lewellen helped Don spend the afternoon talking to his family. Don said it was very nice to get to see their face and hear their voice.

Dorcas Rackley’s family visited with her outside her window and she got a special surprise when she got to meet her great-great grandson.

We are very excited to announce that we now have two I-Pads to help families communicate with one another. If you want to schedule a time, please call and talk to Kaila or Savannah.

We also have the Bible on CD and a few sermons for residents to listen to. Solitaire is also another popular game. Three Rivers Hospice donated puzzles, activity crafts, bottled water and protein bars for residents and employees. We have also enjoyed the cards we have received from the school children; they have brightened their days.

We also celebrated several March birthdays. Happy birthday to Amie Schmekel, Robin Strong, Burl Roberts, Rena Cox, Betty Walrath, Wilber Cowart, Don VanMeter, Beth Cook, Kaila Huffman and Jane Mount. Although we couldn’t celebrate like we normally do, we did make their birthdays special. Our February Safety Bonus winners were Chad Sigafus, Kellie Thomas, Cassie Bradberry, Karen Smart and Gail Fugate. Congratulations on a job well done.