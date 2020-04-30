Fun Parade Saturday for HOTO and Ava Place Residents

Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare and Rehab Center is hosting a special parade Saturday, May 2, in Ava. Local folks are urged to attend and participate in a show of compassion and demonstrate support for residents of HOTO and Ava Place, as the residents have been quarantined for weeks due to the COVID-19 threat.

Those participating with vehicles are asked to gather in the Super 8 Motel parking lot, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Those riding horses will meet at the Cunningham parking lot located at the bottom of the ‘big’ hill below the nursing home, and behind Koala Day Care Center. According to organizers, horses and their riders will lead the procession.

The procession will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Currently those planning to participate include HOTO family members and staff, classic car club members; police, fire and ambulance vehicles; motorcycle enthusiasts; local students; horse equestrians; and more.

Vehicles congregating at Super 8 will join the horses and their riders at the bottom of the hill, near the intersection of Fox Meadows Drive and Crestview Drive. The procession will travel up the hill to HOTO, make a loop in front of the building, and then turn south taking the road behind the building, and exit onto Highway 76. The procession will then proceed through town to Ava Place where a second drive-by is planned for residents there.

Parade participants are asked to wave and show special support for residents, but the throwing of items is forbidden. Tossing treats, candies or other items is deemed hazardous, as it may threaten the well-being and safety of some residents.

It is also important for parade participants to remain in parade line and stay in their vehicles.

This event is being referred to as a compassion parade. It is, however, a special way to lend support and connect with those confined due to safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The public is urged to participate.