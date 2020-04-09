Members of Coach Carl Roebuck’s freshmen basketball team finished their season with a 10-2 won-lost record including one tournament championship. They are, front row, left to right, Donnie Nall, Larry Hutchison, Roger Johnson, Frank Kivett and Gordon Hathcock. Back row: Coach Roebuck, Jim Mackey, Samuel Fossett, John Logan, Randy Sell and Brian Manis, student manager. Herald
Freshman Basketball Team
Members of Coach Carl Roebuck’s freshmen basketball team finished their season with a 10-2 won-lost record including one tournament championship. They are, front row, left to right, Donnie Nall, Larry Hutchison, Roger Johnson, Frank Kivett and Gordon Hathcock. Back row: Coach Roebuck, Jim Mackey, Samuel Fossett, John Logan, Randy Sell and Brian Manis, student manager. Herald