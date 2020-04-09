Freshman Basketball Team

Members of Coach Carl Roebuck’s freshmen basketball team finished their season with a 10-2 won-lost record including one tournament championship. They are, front row, left to right, Donnie Nall, Larry Hutchison, Roger Johnson, Frank Kivett and Gordon Hathcock. Back row: Coach Roebuck, Jim Mackey, Samuel Fossett, John Logan, Randy Sell and Brian Manis, student manager. Herald

