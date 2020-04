In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals, through Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive their Thank You Meal.