Fire in Vanzant

The Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department (EDCVFD) and Skyline Area Fire Dept. were dispatched at 4:48 p.m. Sunday, March 22 to a structure fire on County Road 240 in Vanzant, Mo. Firemen from both departments fought the blaze for approximately 4.5 hours, along with a tanker and mutual aid from the Dora Fire Dept. and Brixey-Rockbridge Fire Dept. According to EDCVFD Chief Chris Hammett, the house was a total loss, and the fire was believed to have started from a malfunction in the wood stove. Soon after the incident, the family was contacted by the Red Cross.

