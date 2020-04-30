Editorial: It’s OK to Just Disagree

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Freedom of speech.

Freedom of the press.

Things we strongly believe in here at the Herald.

Still.

Two weeks ago, we published a Letter to the Editor by Kimberly Brady. It was a challenging piece, consisting entirely of questions about various aspects, groups and people relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s generated quite a response.

It’s been picked up and linked to from several other websites.

We’ve had phone calls from readers upset with the piece, demanding we change the process we have for evaluating and publishing such letters.

We’ve had emails from people in other states wanting additional personal information about the author, questioning both her existence and credentials.

We’re not going to do either of those things.

It makes no difference whether we as a newspaper staff agreed with all of or parts of Ms. Brady’s letter.

And it makes no difference whether you agree with it.

COVID-19 has changed much about our world.

But it has not changed the 1st Amendment.

As a resident of the United States of America, Ms. Brady enjoys Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press it grants.

As do you.

Rather than questioning her credentials, rather than demanding we change our internal processes, you can do one of two things.

Disagree with the author. And simply go on with your life.

Or, disagree with the author and enjoy your 1st Amendment freedoms. Put that disagreement in a written rebuttal.

Keep it impersonal. Keep it free of slander and libel. Sign it with your name and address (we’ll just print your name).

And we’ll publish that too.