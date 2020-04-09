Edible Medical Marijuana Would Require Stricter Labeling in Senate Proposal

By Sean Na,

Missouri News Network

JEFFERSON CITY – More strict requirements on access and labeling of edible medical marijuana products, like candies, received an initial approval Tuesday by Missouri Senate in the state Capitol.

Under the requirements, people under 18 would be prohibited from purchasing the products. Labeling must have the exact amount of THC and be attached to every individually wrapped product contained in a bag as well, according to amendments added to Senate Bill 523, sponsored by State Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville.

The current state law doesn’t have an age restriction, but requires all edible marijuana-infused products be labeled as either “Marijuana” or a “Marijuana-Infused Product.”

The amendments to SB 523 were to preempt any incidents in which a child mistakenly eats a candy bar infused with medical marijuana.

Labeling required for all individually wrapped edible products is needed in case a candy infused with marijuana gets mixed with normal candies, said Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, who proposed the amendment.

“I want people to be able to tell the difference,” Hoskins said.

“We don’t want any unintended consequences from us passing medical marijuana,” said Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, who proposed to add the exact amount of THC on a label.

Candies infused with marijuana could deliver extremely large amounts of THC to the body, according to a report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A 2019 study by Ohio State University says 1 milligram of THC from an edible product can be equivalent to 5.7 milligrams of THC ingestion from smoking marijuana.

The study recommends more strict restrictions on edible products are a must to reduce any negative consequences on the most vulnerable population: children.

“Children are also at risk because edibles are often packaged as chocolate and other forms of candy to which unsuspecting kids are attracted,” the study says.

Meanwhile, a House bill that would allow parents to record meetings when they discuss their child’s individualized education programs (IEPs) received several amendments, one of which would require some schools to provide classes for gifted students.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has received initial approval in the House.