Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

March 29 – Hello to all of you. Yes, I know that this is a time when we are tired of hearing so much bad news. In reality, we do need to at least monitor the situation. With most churches closed there is a lot of people coming up with good ideas of how to keep praising and worshiping God. I saw several people posting songs on FaceBook and churches posting the sermons on there. Some churches gathered in their cars. God just wants His people to humble themselves to Him and praise His name. It is sad that it takes something like this to make us as a nation turn to Him, when we were a nation built on “in God we Trust”. Let us not forget this when we come through this trial.

I am so thankful for some of these beautiful days that God has sent us to get outside and enjoy. It makes me want to start gardening. I have transplanted a few strawberry plants and started some plants inside.

Not much news to report since I haven’t been out much, just remember to check on your loved ones near and far. I hope and pray all my family stays safe and yours also, till next time.

God bless.