Duane Andrew Davis, 71 years, 6 months, 24 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on April 22, 2020 at his house with family by his side.

Duane was born September 29, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas to Delmar Duane and Marjorie Marie (Fisher) Davis.

Duane graduated from Ava High School.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and gardening.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Roxanne Davis, his parents, and one brother, Doug Davis.

He is survived by two brothers, Danny Davis, and wife Teresa, and Johnny Davis and wife Roxann, two sisters, Susie Davis and Louella Lupton, many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Life is what you make of it. Put God first!

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.