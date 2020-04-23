DSS Submits Waiver to USDA Allowing Food Stamp Online Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – In response to the impact of COVID-19 on Missouri Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households, the Department of Social Services (DSS) submitted a waiver on April 17, 2020 to the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service to allow Missourians receiving SNAP benefits an online option to purchase food. Once the USDA approves the waiver, Food Stamp/SNAP recipients will be able to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to make online eligible food purchases. Food Stamp/SNAP benefits cannot cover any delivery fee or other associated charges. In the waiver request, Amazon and Walmart have agreed to be retailers for Food Stamp/SNAP online purchases in Missouri; DSS also requested the option to include additional grocery retailers.

“In Missouri, over 660,000 individuals rely on the Food Stamp program every day,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Food Stamp households should have the same opportunity to practice social distancing and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as any Missourian making food purchases. Online food purchasing with an EBT card is a necessary option. The waiver submission is the first step in the process. I am hopeful we can work with USDA to get a quick approval for Missouri SNAP households.”

Missourians who have questions can call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Services is committed to serving the needs of Missouri citizens during COVID-19 pandemic. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.