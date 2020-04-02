Douglas, Howell Counties Route 76 Reduced for Asphalt Overlay and Guard Rail Work

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route 76 in Douglas and Howell counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt overlay and guard rail work.

This section of roadway is located from north Route 181 in Douglas County to US 60 in Howell County in Willow Springs.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, April 15 through Friday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

Traffic will be guided through the work zone with the use of a pilot car. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.