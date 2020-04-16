Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of April 6, to April 13, 2020, the Douglas County Sheriffs Office received and answered 87 calls for services. The Douglas County Jail currently has 16 incarcerated in the facility.

On Monday, April 6, DCSO received a hotline call from the Veteran’s Crisis Hotline stating they had an individual who was having suicidal thoughts. Deputy Long and Deputy Harley responded to the residence to find Darin Diana, age 46, of Ava, armed with a crossbow, threatening deputies. Diana was arrested and has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of assault on law enforcement. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash only.

On Tuesday, April 7, James McElroy was sentenced to DOC. He was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substance on a case Deputy Harley worked in March. McElroy also received four years for tampering with a motor vehicle on a MSHP case from 2019.

Our front lobby is locked at this time, but we can still be reached for emergencies or questions, 417-683-1020.