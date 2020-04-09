Douglas County News Items from April 2019

Last year, during the first week in April, Ava and Douglas County residents were busily involved in a host of activities, sports, and special events. With the end of school fast approaching, and spring time weather enticing residents to outdoor activities, folks were busy throughout the area. Here is a look at what was happening in 2019.

The following headlines are from the Douglas County Herald, April 4, 2019 issue, and give a brief overview of what occurred one year ago, last week.

• Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Archie’s Family Restaurant;

• Unofficial Election Results Announced: Burrely Loftin, Mayor; Billy Stewart, east ward alderman; Noel Dye, west ward alderman; Ava Ambulance District 2, Scotty Upchurch; Ava R-I School District board members, Brandi Stanifer and Dan Johnson; Skyline School District, Sara Harden and Brad Loveless; Plainview, Teresa Blakey and Randall Whitaker; Gainesville School District voters defeat the proposed proposition to fund school improvements – the issue is defeated for the third time.

• Winners of the Douglas County Herald Art & Writing Contest Are Announced:

Writing: Evan Giles, Kylie Smith

Artists: Esther Jones, Chloe Barnum;

• Feature article – Donley Feed in Thornfield: Just Fertilizer Now

• Douglas County Associate Judge Elizabeth Bock presented information to the Douglas County Task Force about the impact drug addictions have on the local court system;

• Douglas County Honor Roll Students Announced;

• Ava High School Students Compete in Field and Track Events;

• Ava R-I School Board Hires Patty Nelson as new middle school principal;

• Local gymnast Katie Brooks is the first in the tri-county region to qualify for Region 4 USA Xcel Silver Region Championship;

• AHS baseball was underway with headlines stating: “Lady Luck” Locks-In Win Over Mtn. Grove, and Ava Clobbers Springfield Central.